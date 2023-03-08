Dhaka’s air still unhealthy on Wednesday

Dhaka’s air quality is still in the 'unhealthy' zone Wednesday morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 156 at 9:30 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 13th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

Pakistan’s Lahore, the United Arab Emirate’s Dubai, and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 211, 195, and 188, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201–300 is ‘’very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.