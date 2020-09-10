One in eight deaths in Europe linked to pollution, environment, EU says

Environmental factors such as air pollution and heatwaves exacerbated by climate change contribute to around 13 per cent of all deaths in Europe, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said on Tuesday.

A total of 630,000 deaths in the European Union's 27 countries plus Britain were attributable to environmental factors in 2012, the latest year for which data are available, EEA said in a report.

"These deaths are preventable and can be significantly reduced through efforts to improve environmental quality," it said.