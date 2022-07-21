How Boeing created a nature preserve that may also preserve pollution

An Opaque System

Conservation easements gained prominence after the US Congress in 1980 created permanent tax breaks for them, to preserve “natural resources and cultural heritage.”

It is impossible to know how many companies have placed conservation easements on contaminated land. Also unknowable is whether companies have sought tax breaks for such easements in the name of land conservation. That’s because neither corporations nor nonprofits are required to disclose detailed information about the easements. The EPA and other regulators say they don’t keep count or any central record of them. Tax deductions and land appraisals are private, and the United States keeps no comprehensive records of property conservation.

Reuters identified most of the 40 easements on contaminated land by searching for mentions in environmental regulatory documents and by reviewing land records in hundreds of US counties, where the easements are recorded along with property deeds. Beyond Boeing, major multinationals that have granted easements on polluted land directly or via subsidiaries include oil companies Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil and Citgo Petroleum, chemicals giant DuPont, aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin and drug maker AstraZeneca.

Boeing and Chevron were among a handful of companies that said they did not seek tax deductions for their conservation easements. Citgo Petroleum confirmed it took a tax deduction but declined to disclose the amount. The others either declined to comment, didn’t respond to inquiries or said they didn’t know if they took a deduction. Reuters found 13 companies with easement contracts that refer to the section of the Internal Revenue Service code that allows for conservation-easement tax deductions, leaving the door open to claim them.

Even without claiming tax breaks, companies can realize significant financial savings by leveraging the easements in cleanup negotiations with regulators.

Companies save money because in choosing a cleanup plan, regulators consider how people might use the property in the future and what health risks the contaminants pose. The most expensive cleanups restore property to a pristine condition or make it safe enough for people to live there, drink the groundwater and eat food grown in home gardens. Less cleanup is required if the land is to be used for hiking or other recreation. Even less is necessary if a conservation easement allows little to no use of the property.

The savings can easily total tens of millions of dollars, said engineer Kuipers, who has consulted on dozens of cleanups and testified in court cases as an expert on cost estimates. For the largest and most contaminated sites, like Boeing’s, he said, companies could save hundreds of millions of dollars.

EPA records show Chevron saved an estimated $45 million when the EPA approved a less costly cleanup for a Questa, New Mexico, site where Chevron once mined molybdenum, a metal used mainly in the construction and energy sectors. The agency cited a 2009 conservation easement as a reason to allow the company to make part of the site clean enough for industrial use rather than requiring it to make the land safe for housing.

The choice left 25 times more cancer-causing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the ground than the most stringent cleanup would have allowed, EPA records show. The records also show that molybdenum, which had been found at levels 75 times higher than is safe for housing, was not required to be cleaned up at all in that section. Chevron provides bottled water to employees of a local fishery because the metal – harmful to people and wildlife in high doses – has been found in tap water there, according to a 2018 state and federal report about the site. A fishery employee confirmed that the company is still providing water today.

In an emailed response to questions, Chevron said the conservation easement supports the cleanup goals for the property. It said that the land is too steep for home construction and that the company is doing everything the EPA requires in its cleanup.

Potential Savings

Boeing declined to answer questions about how much it stands to save if California allows it to scale back the cleanup at Santa Susana. State regulators said they have not yet estimated the costs of the various scenarios. “Based on similar cleanups, we expect the costs of cleaning up the Boeing areas of responsibility to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” the regulators said.

A Reuters analysis of the state’s various cleanup standards shows Boeing’s cleanup could allow some chemicals to remain at levels tens, hundreds, and even thousands of times higher than previously promised.

Officials from the DTSC objected to the news agency’s focus on the amount of pollution the cleanup would leave behind. What matters, they said, are the health standards driving the cleanup requirements. Those standards focus on minimizing the risk of cancer or other health issues.

State officials said they still intend to require Boeing to make the land safe enough to live on, even though the law requires them to consider other scenarios, some of which require less cleanup.

“DTSC has fought fervently for a clear path toward this high standard and will continue to do so until the cleanup is complete,” they said in an emailed response.

Yet at Boeing’s behest, the state has changed the way it calculates safety standards at Santa Susana.

A Boeing contractor urged DTSC officials to reexamine the formula that determines which parts of Santa Susana need to be cleaned up, state emails show. DTSC officials said they agreed because their previous calculations did not reflect the “best science.” Under the state’s revised formula, even the strictest cleanup DTSC is considering – one that allows homes on the property – would leave far more pollution behind.

Corporations and their partners who support the use of conservation easements say that even if some contaminants remain, the open land still provides viable wildlife habitat and green space for people to enjoy. If the land were fully cleaned up, some argue, those benefits would be lost because companies would sell the land to developers to recoup some of their cleanup costs.

If remaining contamination is properly managed, cleanup specialists said, sites can be used safely as parks, soccer fields, parking lots and more. Easements and other land-use restrictions can help conserve land worth preserving and protect people from the hazards that remain.

Some environmental scientists say the benefits to wildlife and the environment are often overstated.

Take Santa Susana. Boeing has said that the land preservation plan has “secured Santa Susana’s bright future as open space habitat.” The site is home to endangered plants and more than 150 types of animals.

Some of the cleanup options the state is considering would leave wildlife vulnerable to cancers and reproductive issues for decades, if not centuries, to come, said Frank von Hippel, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Arizona who reviewed the primary Santa Susana cleanup scenarios. Studies have linked many of the site’s contaminants to animal tumors, cancers, and reproductive and immune dysfunction.

“If the property is not safe for people, then it certainly is not safe for much of the wildlife,” von Hippel said.

State regulators said they would use Boeing’s ecological risk assessments in evaluating the impacts on wildlife.

“The assertion that the cleanup will ‘leave wildlife vulnerable’ is incorrect,” the regulators said in their response.