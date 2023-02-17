Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered "unhealthy," 201 to 300 "very unhealthy” and 301 to 400 is considered "hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Afghanistan’s Kabul occupied the second, third and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 302, 213 and 188, respectively.