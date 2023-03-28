Bangladesh bans plastics in world's largest mangrove forest

Conservationists in Bangladesh said Tuesday that tourists dropping rubbish in the world's largest mangrove forest had seriously damaged the ecosystem, forcing the imposition of a single-use plastic ban in the World Heritage site.

The Sundarbans forest straddles the Bangladeshi coastline and is home to some of the world's rarest creatures, including the Bengal tiger and the Irrawaddy dolphin.

Some 200,000 tourists visit each year, according to government figures, on top of seasonal visits by fishermen and harvesters of wild honey who depend on the ecosystem's bounties.