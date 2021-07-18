S Africa shuts beaches, probes sea pollution after riots

South African authorities said Saturday they were investigating possible pollution suspected to be linked to a spill at a chemical plant that was attacked during last week's riots. The investigation started after dead fish washed ashore.

The spill was identified on Thursday after an agrochemical warehouse was set ablaze near the eastern port city of Durban. Chemicals used for making herbicides, pesticides and fungicides were stored at the warehouse.

"The warehouse was set alight earlier this week during the unrest that engulfed parts of the province," said a statement from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.