3 cities overtake Dhaka in air pollution

The Respiratory Medicine Department at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital has 37 beds, but on Monday, more than 90 patients were receiving treatment there. Many had to be accommodated on the floor due to a severe shortage of space.

Head of the department, Anisur Rahman, told Prothom Alo on Monday, “We are forced to keep two patients in a single bed due to the lack of space. The number of respiratory patients is increasing daily, largely due to rising pollution in the city.”

The department treats patients two days a week, and this month alone, over 500 patients have sought medical attention, according to hospital sources.

Mymensingh’s air pollution levels have surpassed Dhaka’s this month (as of 23 March), making it one of the most polluted cities in Bangladesh.

Traditionally, Dhaka records the highest pollution levels, but this month, Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Mymensingh have reported even worse air quality, with Rajshahi ranking as the most polluted among them.