Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning

An AQI of 151 to 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 to 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
India’s Delhi and Mumbai occupied the second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 251 and 220, respectively.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as a factor increasing a person’s chances of developing heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancers in several studies.