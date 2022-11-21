Negligence endangering red-listed dolphins in Halda River

The endangered Ganges river dolphin is one of two distinct dolphins living in the rivers of South Asia. It lives in the Ganges and related rivers of South Asia, namely in the countries of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The Ganges river dolphin’s range lies within some of the Earth’s most densely populated areas. Typically, both fishermen and dolphins congregate in the same spots where nutrients are rich and the currents are slower.

Because of this intersection, Ganges river dolphins are mainly threatened by human activities such as pollution, by catch, and infrastructure. They also suffer similar consequences of climate change as other marine mammals.

Although the Halda River in Chattogram was declared as Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage in 2020, it has gradually become more dangerous for these freshwater mammals, reports UNB.