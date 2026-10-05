Dhaka's air 'unhealthy' today, even worse in outskirts
Air pollution has risen sharply across various parts of the country, including Dhaka. Today Dhaka ranked second among global cities with the worst air quality. However, pollution levels are even higher in areas surrounding the capital.
Air quality in Bangladesh generally improves during the monsoon, with the effects often lasting into autumn. But such severe air pollution during autumn is rarely observed.
At around 8:00am on Monday, Dhaka’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 185 on IQAir, a level classified as ‘unhealthy’. India’s capital New Delhi ranked ahead of Dhaka with an AQI of 308.
The figures were reported by Swiss-based IQAir, which regularly monitors and publishes air pollution data. Its live air quality index provides information and alerts people about how clean or polluted the air is in a particular city.
Air quality is particularly poor in areas surrounding Dhaka. According to IQAir, the AQI stood at 238 in Savar, 216 in Tongi and 191 in Gazipur.
The main sources of air pollution in Dhaka include emissions from unfit vehicles, dust from construction work and smoke from hundreds of brick kilns around the capital. Despite launching one project after another, the Department of Environment has failed to curb these sources of pollution. As a result, pollution levels have not declined.
Experts fear that air pollution could worsen further during the winter season this year.