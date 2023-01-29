Even breathing in Dhaka is hazardous

It has become dangerous to even breathe in Dhaka as the air quality of the city has deteriorated to such an extent that in 23 of the first 24 days of the month, this has been classified as hazardous.

The air is even more polluted in cities near Dhaka including Narayanganj, Savar and Gazipur.

This extremely polluted air is entering the bodies of the residents of the capital and its adjacent cities. This is cutting down their longevity by seven to eight years.

The number of deaths due to air pollution is surpassing the deaths due to tuberculosis and AIDS in the country.

While such deaths are not sudden, the residents of the capital are gradually afflicted by various ailments. This is becoming a silent killer for the denizens of Dhaka. Neglect by the government agencies responsible for keeping the air clean has led to this extreme condition.