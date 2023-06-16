Air pollution: This May worst in eight years

Dhaka’s air pollution in May of the current year has surpassed air pollution in May of the past seven years. The average pollution level this May has increased by 23 per cent compared to previous years.

And compared to last year (2022), it has risen by more than four per cent. The number of days city residents have spent in this unhealthy air last May is higher than that of the last seven years.

Stamford University’s Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) has presented these figures after analysing air pollution of the last eight years. CAPS researchers have analysed Air Quality Index (AQI) from 2016 to 2023, received from the US Embassy in Bangladesh.

AQI score of 0 to 50 is ‘good’ quality air. When it goes from 51 to 100 it’s considered ‘moderate’ or ‘acceptable’ level of air. The score from 101 to 150 is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ and if the score is between 151 and 200, it is considered ‘unhealthy’.

When the score goes from 201 to 300 it is called ‘very unhealthy’ while, the score beyond 301 is dubbed ‘hazardous’.