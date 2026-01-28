Dhaka tops global air pollution rankings again: ‘Situation becoming increasingly complex’

Dhaka once again ranks at the top among the world’s cities for air pollution. At around 8:15 am today (Wednesday), the capital shared the top position with Cairo, Egypt, with both cities recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 274.

This level of air quality is classified as “very unhealthy.” In four areas of Dhaka, however, the AQI crossed 300, which represents the most hazardous level of pollution.

Dhaka has now topped global air pollution rankings for four consecutive days. Experts say this unbearable level of air pollution is causing a range of health problems for city residents, with people experiencing these issues more acutely than before.