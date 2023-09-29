Second round of Fukushima wastewater release to start next week

Japan will begin releasing a second batch of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant from next week, its operator has said, an exercise that angered China and others when it began in August.

On 24 August, Japan began discharging into the Pacific some of the 1.34 million tonnes of wastewater that has collected since a tsunami crippled the facility in 2011.

"The inspections following the first release have been completed... The (second) discharge will start on 5 October," TEPCO said on Thursday.

China banned all Japanese seafood imports after the first release, which ended on 11 September, despite Tokyo's insistence that the operation poses no risk.