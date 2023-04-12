Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be ‘unhealthy’ on Wednesday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 189 at 9:45 am on Wednesday (12 April, 2023), Dhaka ranked 7th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai, China’s Shanghai, and Hangzhou occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 250, 222 and 200, respectively.