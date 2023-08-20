Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning 

This morning, Dhaka's air quality ranked as the seventh most polluted among cities worldwide, as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). The air quality in Dhaka was classified as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' with an AQI score of 130 recorded at 8:35 am, UNB reports.
Leading the list were Indonesia's Jakarta, Qatar's Doha, and China's Beijing, with AQI scores of 155, 154, and 152, respectively.
An AQI value ranging from 101 to 150 signifies 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' due to particle pollution. When the AQI level falls between 150 and 200, the air quality is considered 'unhealthy'. A range of 201 to 300 is classified as 'very unhealthy', and a reading of 301 or higher is labeled 'hazardous', posing significant health threats to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.