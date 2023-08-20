Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning 

This morning, Dhaka's air quality ranked as the seventh most polluted among cities worldwide, as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). The air quality in Dhaka was classified as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' with an AQI score of 130 recorded at 8:35 am, UNB reports.

Leading the list were Indonesia's Jakarta, Qatar's Doha, and China's Beijing, with AQI scores of 155, 154, and 152, respectively.