'Ship breaking: Efforts on to make this industry safe, environment-friendly'

The government has taken various initiatives to make the ship breaking industry safe and environment-friendly, environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin has said.

As a result of various far-reaching measures taken by the government, four shipyards have already become green and more than a dozen shipyards are in the process of becoming green, he said.

The environment minister said these on Wednesday while addressing a workshop organised by the department of environment on the environmental management of ship breaking industry.