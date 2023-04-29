Spain, Portugal smash April temperature records

Mainland Spain and Portugal have broken temperature records for April, officials said Friday, as both nations wilt in an unusually early heatwave that has raised the risk of wildfires.

The mercury hit 38.8 degrees Celsius (101.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the airport in Spain’s southern city of Cordoba on Thursday, beating a previous record of 38.6C in the eastern city of Elche, national weather office AEMET said.

This “provisional data” must still be confirmed, a process that can take several days, a spokesperson for the agency told AFP.