Monster made of plastic waste spreads awareness at Cox's Bazar beach

The tourists visiting Cox’s Bazar now will come across a unique, 38-feet tall and 14-feet wide monster made out of plastic waste, standing on the sea beach with the message of how plastic pollution around them reached such an intimidating scale.

Volunteers worked for seven days to bring the statue to life designed by Abir Karmakar, a former student of the Fine Arts faculty at Dhaka University under an anti-plastic initiative of the Bidyanondo Foundation, reports UNB.