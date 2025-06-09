Heatwave sweeps 33 districts of the country: Meteorological Office
A heatwave is sweeping across 33 districts of the country today, Monday. It began on Saturday, and according to the Meteorological Department, the heatwave may continue through Tuesday. However, it is expected to begin easing from Wednesday.
More than half of the country is experiencing heatwave conditions, while the rest is also facing sweltering weather. Although some areas have seen rainfall, it has not brought much relief from the heat. Meteorologists explain that this is due to a high level of moisture in the air, which is making the weather feel even hotter.
At around 4:pm today, meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa from the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo that a heatwave is currently sweeping across all areas of the Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Khulna divisions. In addition, heatwave conditions are also affecting Faridpur, Madaripur, and Patuakhali in the Barishal Division.
She stated that these four divisions comprise 30 districts, and along with the additional 3 districts, a total of 33 districts are experiencing heatwave conditions today.
Kazi Jebunnesa mentioned that the heatwave is likely to persist tomorrow, Tuesday as well. However, from Wednesday, temperatures may begin to drop, with a possibility of increased rainfall. A low-pressure system may also form during that time.
Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Saidpur, at 37.4°degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the highest temperature was 37°degrees Celsius, recorded in Jessore, Chuadanga, and Koyra in Khulna. Despite the heat, scattered rain has been occurring in different areas, but it has not provided much relief.
Explaining the reason, meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid of the Meteorological Department said that the humidity level in the air is currently very high, which is intensifying the feeling of heat. He noted that moisture brought by a low-pressure system over the sea last month is still present in the atmosphere. As rainfall is occurring sporadically, the heat persists. However, if there is sustained rainfall in the coming days, this discomfort may subside.