Heatwave sweeps 33 districts of the country: Meteorological Office

A heatwave is sweeping across 33 districts of the country today, Monday. It began on Saturday, and according to the Meteorological Department, the heatwave may continue through Tuesday. However, it is expected to begin easing from Wednesday.

More than half of the country is experiencing heatwave conditions, while the rest is also facing sweltering weather. Although some areas have seen rainfall, it has not brought much relief from the heat. Meteorologists explain that this is due to a high level of moisture in the air, which is making the weather feel even hotter.

At around 4:pm today, meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa from the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo that a heatwave is currently sweeping across all areas of the Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Khulna divisions. In addition, heatwave conditions are also affecting Faridpur, Madaripur, and Patuakhali in the Barishal Division.