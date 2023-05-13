Six districts at risk of tidal waves: Enamur Rahman

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman has said there could be tidal waves in six districts as an impact of the severe super cyclonic storm Mocha.

He said this while speaking to the newspersons after the emergency meeting on the cyclone preparedness programme implementation board on Saturday.

Enamur Rahman said, “Cyclone Mocha intensified into a severe super cyclone on Friday morning. It is still moving north and northeastward. We are assuming from the trajectory of the cyclone that it will cross through the Cox’s Bazar district and the Rakhine state of Myanmar. And it could cause tidal waves in different areas of the country, including Chattorgam, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna.”

Asked about the height of the tidal wave, the state minister said the tidal waves could be two to three metres high in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf. It could be less than two metres high in Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Barguna and Bhola.