Six districts at risk of tidal waves: Enamur Rahman

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman has said there could be tidal waves in six districts as an impact of the severe super cyclonic storm Mocha.
He said this while speaking to the newspersons after the emergency meeting on the cyclone preparedness programme implementation board on Saturday.
Enamur Rahman said, “Cyclone Mocha intensified into a severe super cyclone on Friday morning. It is still moving north and northeastward. We are assuming from the trajectory of the cyclone that it will cross through the Cox’s Bazar district and the Rakhine state of Myanmar. And it could cause tidal waves in different areas of the country, including Chattorgam, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna.”
Asked about the height of the tidal wave, the state minister said the tidal waves could be two to three metres high in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf. It could be less than two metres high in Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Barguna and Bhola.
If the tidal wave is more than 3 metres high, then it would be risky for the people staying in the cyclone shelters, he added.
Quoting the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Enamur Rahman said the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coastal areas of the country between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. It is likely to reach the coast in the morning.
Enamur Rahman said, “Considering its location, track and speed, we have decided to hoist great danger signal no.10 in Cox’s Bazar port. Besides, the Chattogram and the Payra ports are advised to keep hoisting great danger signal no. 8 and the Mongla port will be hoisting danger signal 4 until further notice.”
In response to another question from the newspersons, the state minister said, “The great danger signal no. 10 will be in effect from 2.30pm on Saturday. We have evacuated all the residents of Saint Martin’s Island to cyclone centres. But we could not evacuate all the residents of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.
He further said, “There will be more than 200 millimetres of rain due to the impact of the cyclone. It could trigger landslides in hill areas. The army has not been deployed yet. However, the army, navy and coast guard are working under the Armed Forces Division.”
“The wind speed may rise up to 180 kilometres per hour, not more than that,” the minister added.
Captain (retd) AB Tajul Islam, president of the parliamentary committee on disaster management and relief ministry and Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of the ministry was also present at the moment.