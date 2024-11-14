Philippines on highest alert as super typhoon approaches

The Philippines raised its highest storm alert and evacuated thousands of people on Thursday, as Super Typhoon Usagi barrelled towards its already disaster-ravaged north.

Packing sustained winds of up to 180 kilometres (112 miles) an hour, Usagi is set to smash onto the main island of Luzon in the afternoon local time—the fifth storm to threaten the country in just three weeks.

The brutal wave of weather disturbances has already killed 159 people and prompted the United Nations to request $32.9 million in aid for the worst-affected regions.

The national weather agency said the winds could cause “almost total damage to structures of light materials, especially in highly exposed coastal areas”, and “heavy damage” to buildings otherwise considered “low-risk”.

“Intense to torrential rain” and potentially “life-threatening” coastal waves of up to three metres (nine feet) were also forecast over two days, with the storm warning raised to the highest signal on a five-step scale.

“Evacuations are ongoing” in coastal and low-lying areas of Cagayan province, its civil defence chief Rueli Rapsing told AFP by phone.