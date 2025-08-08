Master plan for Saint Martin’s Island in the offing

The interim government is working to formulate a master for Saint Martin’s Island, the country’s only coral-rich ecosystem.

“Work is also underway to finalise a master plan for the island, along with waste management measures and alternative livelihood programmes for local residents,” Dipankar Bar, Public Relations Officer of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, told BSS.

He said measures have been taken to regulate uncontrolled tourism in Saint Martin’s Island to revive its ecosystem.