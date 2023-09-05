Rainfall likely for 3 days from Wednesday

The remaining parts of the country, however, are likely to experience light to moderate rain during the period, he added.

Earlier, a BMD release said mild heatwave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the district of Feni and it may abate.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions in next 24 hours from 9:00 am Tuesday, it added.