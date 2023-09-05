Rainfall likely for 3 days from Wednesday

The country is likely to experience rainfall for three consecutive days starting from tomorrow as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh, predicted Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday.
"Due to the monsoon, there is a possibility of rainfall in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions for three days from Wednesday, lessening the current intensity of hot weather," meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told news agency BSS.
The remaining parts of the country, however, are likely to experience light to moderate rain during the period, he added.
Earlier, a BMD release said mild heatwave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the district of Feni and it may abate.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions in next 24 hours from 9:00 am Tuesday, it added.
Moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls may occur at some places over the country, it read.
A low pressure area has also formed over north-west Bay adjoining west central Bay of Andhra-Odisha coast.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00 am today was recorded at 45 mm in Hatiya.