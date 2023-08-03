Maritime ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted as the monsoon depression over India’s West Bengal-Bihar and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards and is currently positioned over north Chhattisgarh and nearby regions, UNB reports.
The depression is expected to continue its west-northwesterly movement and gradually weaken into a well-marked low, as stated in a special bulletin issued by the Meteorological office on Thursday.
As a result of its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over the north Bay and adjacent coastal areas of Bangladesh. Hence, squally weather is likely to persist over the north Bay and coastal regions of Bangladesh.
As a precautionary measure, all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.