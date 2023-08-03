Maritime ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted as the monsoon depression over India’s West Bengal-Bihar and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards and is currently positioned over north Chhattisgarh and nearby regions, UNB reports.

The depression is expected to continue its west-northwesterly movement and gradually weaken into a well-marked low, as stated in a special bulletin issued by the Meteorological office on Thursday.