Colombia hails deforestation drop

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro on Monday hailed the country's lowest deforestation figures in 23 years, with a notable drop in the Amazon rainforest.

Colombia still lost almost 80,000 hectares (197,700 acres) of forest last year, an area the size of New York City.

However, this is 36 per cent less than the amount lost in 2022.

"It's the lowest level of deforestation in 23 years," Petro wrote on X. "We must get to zero to maintain the lungs of the planet."

Deforestation in parts of the Colombian Amazon was down 38 per cent.