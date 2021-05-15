Rain brings relief to Dhaka dwellers

A light rain coupled with thundershowers drenched Dhaka on Saturday evening, giving its residents some relief from scorching heat. The rain started around 5:45 pm and lasted for about half an hour.
The Met office also forecast light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours from 6:00pm on Saturday.
Mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Rangamati, Chandpur and Sayedpur. However, the day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it predicts.
Highest 37 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions on Saturday while 36.1 degree Celsius in Dhaka.