Rain brings relief to Dhaka dwellers

A light rain coupled with thundershowers drenched Dhaka on Saturday evening, giving its residents some relief from scorching heat. The rain started around 5:45 pm and lasted for about half an hour.



The Met office also forecast light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours from 6:00pm on Saturday.