Rain likely in parts of country

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari and it may continue.