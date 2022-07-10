Environment

Rain likely in parts of country

Prothom Alo English Desk

Light or moderate rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, as monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, UNB reports citing the weather department Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari and it may continue.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

