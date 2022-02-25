Environment

Rain likely to bring back the cold

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thundershowers in the next 24 hours, which could bring back the chill in the air, reports UNB.

“Rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” the BMD said in a weather forecast on Friday.

“Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees over the country in the next 24 hours,” it said.

Light to moderate fog may also occur at isolated places over the country during late Friday night to Saturday morning, as per the weather forecast.

In the last 24 hours till 6:00am Friday, the maximum rainfall at 34mm was counted at Syedpur.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia and highest at 31.8 degrees Celsius in Patuakhali.

