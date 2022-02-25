Rain likely to bring back the cold

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thundershowers in the next 24 hours, which could bring back the chill in the air, reports UNB.

“Rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” the BMD said in a weather forecast on Friday.