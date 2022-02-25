Rain likely to bring back the cold

“Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees over the country in the next 24 hours,” it said.
Light to moderate fog may also occur at isolated places over the country during late Friday night to Saturday morning, as per the weather forecast.
In the last 24 hours till 6:00am Friday, the maximum rainfall at 34mm was counted at Syedpur.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia and highest at 31.8 degrees Celsius in Patuakhali.