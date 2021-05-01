Rain may occur in next few days: Meteorological department

Rain or thunder shower is likely to occur in Dhaka on 1 May and may continue through over this week.
Besides, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) hints at a fall in temperature over the country.
A BMD bulletin says that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Barishal, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions.
The weather forecast is valid for 24 hours commencing from 9:00am of 1 May.
The bulletin continues mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna & Sylhet divisions and the regions of Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Netrokona, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Patuakhali and ‘it may abate from some places’.
The nor’easter occurred at some places in Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Gopalganj, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla and Rajshahi during 30 April night was an indication of the BMD’s prediction about temperature fall. The nor’easter eventually minimized nighttime temperature in Dhaka.
Meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Rain is likely to occur today (1 May). Moreover, there is a chance of increasing rain in the coming days.” He, however, said that Barishal division may witness less raining.
On 30 April, division-wise maximum temperature was recorded 37.2 degree Celsius in Dhaka, 35.5 degree Celsius in Mymensingh, 34.1 degree Celsius in Chattogram, 36.3 degree Celsius in Sylhet, 37.4 degree Celsius in Rajshahi, 35 degree Celsius in Rangpur, 36.7 degree Celsius in Khulna and 35.8 degree Celsius in Barishal.
The country’s maximum temperature was recorded 38.2 degree Celsius in Jeshore on 30 April.