Rain may occur in next few days: Meteorological department

Rain or thunder shower is likely to occur in Dhaka on 1 May and may continue through over this week.

Besides, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) hints at a fall in temperature over the country.

A BMD bulletin says that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Barishal, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions.

The weather forecast is valid for 24 hours commencing from 9:00am of 1 May.