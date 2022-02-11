Rare red coral kukri snake rescued in Thakurgaon

A red coral kukri snake was rescued by local residents from the Bara Balia area of Thakurgaon sadar upazila on Thursday night.

"Instead of killing the snake, a local resident, Joynal, informed the forest department," said Sahidul Islam, wildlife conservator and rescuer, reports UNB.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Thakurgaon district, said the snake "is safe in the custody of the district authorities". According to researchers, this rare mild venomous snake was spotted not more than 30 times across the world.