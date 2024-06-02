Earthquake in Myanmar jolts Dhaka, parts of country
A large part of the country, including the capital city of Dhaka, were jolted as a moderate earthquake struck Myanmar on Sunday afternoon.
The epicentre of the earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale, originated around 92 km South-Southeast of Mawlaik in Myanmar and at 107.2 km depth.
According to USGS, the magnitude of the quake was 4.8.
No casualty was reported in the incident.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the earthquake struck at 2:44:49 pm (Bangladesh time). The epicentre is 441 South-Southeast of Dhaka.
Earlier on Wednesday, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the same area. That quake was also felt from a large area of Bangladesh including Dhaka and Chattogram.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, earthquake expert and professor of civil engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, said that the distant earthquake was felt from Bangladesh as it originated at a great depth of 110 km.
According to India’s National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of today’s earthquake is also at the depth of 110 km.