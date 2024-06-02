Earthquake in Myanmar jolts Dhaka, parts of country

According to USGS, the magnitude of the quake was 4.8.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the earthquake struck at 2:44:49 pm (Bangladesh time). The epicentre is 441 South-Southeast of Dhaka.

Earlier on Wednesday, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the same area. That quake was also felt from a large area of Bangladesh including Dhaka and Chattogram.