Rescued crocodile gets new life at Gazipur Safari Park

A crocodile, rescued from a lake in Jalil Mollah Dangi village in Faridpur's North Channel union, has been rehabilitated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, UNB reports.

The crocodile was handed over to officials of the safari park on Wednesday noon by the Sundarbans' Karamjal-based wildlife breeding centre officer-in-charge Hawladar Azad Kabir and other officials.