Rescued crocodile gets new life at Gazipur Safari Park

Prothom Alo English Desk
A crocodile, rescued from a lake in Jalil Mollah Dangi village in Faridpur's North Channel union, has been rehabilitated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, UNB reports.

The crocodile was handed over to officials of the safari park on Wednesday noon by the Sundarbans' Karamjal-based wildlife breeding centre officer-in-charge Hawladar Azad Kabir and other officials.

Hawladar Azad Kabir said the female crocodile was brought to Khulna from Faridpur after being rescued. The crocodile is seven feet long and one and a half feet wide.

Since there are male crocodiles in the Gazipur safari park, senior forest officials decided to keep the rescued crocodile in there, he said.

Earlier on Monday, the crocodile was captured by villagers near the lake.

Later that evening it was rescued by Md Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury, a fisheries specialist at the wildlife management and nature conservation circle of forest department.

