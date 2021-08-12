Rescued crocodile gets new life at Gazipur Safari Park

Hawladar Azad Kabir said the female crocodile was brought to Khulna from Faridpur after being rescued. The crocodile is seven feet long and one and a half feet wide.
Since there are male crocodiles in the Gazipur safari park, senior forest officials decided to keep the rescued crocodile in there, he said.
Earlier on Monday, the crocodile was captured by villagers near the lake.
Later that evening it was rescued by Md Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury, a fisheries specialist at the wildlife management and nature conservation circle of forest department.