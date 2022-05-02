Research discovers new bacteria that attach to deep-sea plastics and run through the ocean

The team showed for the first time that these deep-sea, plastic-loving bacteria make up only 1 per cent of the total bacterial community and found that these bacteria only stick to plastic and not the non-plastic control of stone.

The research highlights these bacteria may be able to ‘hitchhike’ across the deep sea by attaching to plastic, enhancing microbial connectivity across seemingly isolated environments.

To uncover these mysteries of the deep-sea ‘plastisphere’, the team used a deep-sea ‘lander’ in the North-East Atlantic to deliberately sink two types of plastic, polyurethane, and polystyrene, in the deep (1800m) and then recover the material to reveal a group of plastic loving bacteria.