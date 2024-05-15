Heat wave returns in part of country, might spread today: BMD

After several days of respite, mild heat wave has again swept part of the country. Four divisions and 12 districts went through mild heat wave on Tuesday. Temperature between 36 degrees celcius and 37.9 degrees celcius is considered as mild heat wave.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni, Cox`s Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali districts are going through mild heat wave.

The heat wave may continue and spread, added the BMD bulletin today.