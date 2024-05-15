Heat wave returns in part of country, might spread today: BMD
After several days of respite, mild heat wave has again swept part of the country. Four divisions and 12 districts went through mild heat wave on Tuesday. Temperature between 36 degrees celcius and 37.9 degrees celcius is considered as mild heat wave.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni, Cox`s Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali districts are going through mild heat wave.
The heat wave may continue and spread, added the BMD bulletin today.
The country's maximum temperature yesterday (Tuesday) was recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur in Nilphamari and minimum temperature today was 24.4 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.
Highest temperature in Dhaka was 35.3 degree Celsius yesterday.
The BMD forecast said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
The country saw a long spell of severe heat wave this year that continued between 1 April and 5 May.
However, meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz told Prohtom Alo that heat wave may not be as severe as it was in April. Mild to moderate heat wave might sweep the country and rain likely occur after 18-19 May.