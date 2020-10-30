River turned into a canal, authorities ‘turn blind eye’

Once flowing profusely through the old town of Cumilla, the Gumti river has now been reduced to a trickle in most parts of its course and is on the brink of death.

Local residents claim that illegal encroachments by “some influential people” are gradually eating into the river bed. And with authorities turning a blind eye, the squatters are having a free run at the cost of the environment, they allege.

A number of illegal structures have been constructed abutting the Gumti in areas like Chanpur, Dumuria Chanpur, Shuvopur and Tikkerchar in the past two years, despite rules prohibiting construction near water bodies.