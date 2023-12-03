Money spent, pollution doesn't decrease

Although the government has spent a large amount of money to decrease air pollution in the capital Dhaka, the city's children can't breathe clean air.

In fact, people of all ages have been suffering from pollution.

According to the environment department, the government has spent Tk 7.20 billion in two projects between 2000 and 2019 to prevent air pollution. Some small projects have been implemented too.

Ahead of undertaking the projects, it was said that the quality of air in the country is bad. The air will be freed from pollution through the implementation of the projects. However, Dhaka remains at the top of cities with the most polluted air in the world.

According to air quality monitoring organisation IQAir, Dhaka ranked third on the list of cities with the most polluted air at 10:15pm on Friday. Bangladesh ranked 5th in the list of countries of most polluted air on average between 2018 and 2022.