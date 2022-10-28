Climate plans would allow up to 2.6C of global warming: UN

A day after the UN's climate change agency said governments were still doing "nowhere near" enough for 1.5C, UNEP found progress on emissions cutting had been "woefully inadequate".

It said that additional pledges made since the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year would result in emissions being less than one per cent lower by 2030. It said failure left the world "hurtling towards" a temperature rise far in excess of the Paris goals.

"It's another year squandered in terms of actually doing something about the problem," report lead author Anne Olhoff told AFP.

"That's not to say that all nations have not taken this seriously. But from a global perspective it's definitely very far from adequate."

The report found that in order for temperatures to be capped at 2C, emissions would need to fall 30 per cent faster by 2030 than envisioned under countries' most up-to-date plans.

For 1.5C, the gap is 45 per cent.

Under the 2015 Paris deal, countries are required to submit ever deeper emission cutting plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs.

UNEP found that "unconditional" NDCs -- which countries plan regardless of external support -- would likely limit global warming to 2.6C by 2100 -- a level that scientists warn would be catastrophic for humanity and for nature.

Conditional NDCs, which rely on international funding to achieve, would likely see a 2.4-C temperature rise this century, it said.

All told, current plans are likely to see a 5 to 10-per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 -- a far cry from the near halving required for 1.5C.