Himalayan vulture rescued in Gaibandha

A vulture of the Himalayan griffon species has been rescued from Gaibandha’s Palashbari upazila. Members of Gaibandha Government College unit of the environmentalist student organisation ‘TEER’ rescued the vulture on Saturday.

More than 15 tired and sick Himalayan griffons have been rescued from different parts of the country. About a hundred such vultures arrive every year while more or less 40 of them fall sick.

The Team for Energy and Environmental Research (TEER) members said that residents of Matherhat Hashonerpara village in Palashbari upazila noticed some Himalayan vultures in the sky on Friday evening.

Exhausted, one of those vultures had perched on top of a tree in the village. Later, it came down in search of food. The villagers caught and caged it.