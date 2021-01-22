Save planet, turn off your camera during virtual call

Turning off your camera during a virtual meeting can do a lot to reduce your carbon footprint, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal ‘Resources, Conservation and Recycling’, showed that switching off your camera during a web call can reduce a person’s carbon footprints by 96 per cent.

“If you just focus on one type of footprint, you miss out on others that can provide a more holistic look at environmental impact,” said researcher Roshanak “Roshi” Nateghi, Professor at Purdue University in the US.

According to the researchers, streaming content in standard definition rather than in high definition while using apps such as Netflix or Hulu also could bring an 86 per cent reduction.