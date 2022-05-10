Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ likely to weaken

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclonic storm centre is about 89 kph rising to 117 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclonic centre, the Met office said.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 2 to warn ships living the ports of a depression at the sea.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.