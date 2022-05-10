Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ likely to weaken

Asani, the severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to move in a north-western direction and weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours, said the Met office on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The cyclonic storm moved west-north-westwards in the west central Bay and adjoining areas on Tuesday morning.

It was centred early Tuesday about 1,180 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,040 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,140 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 1,045 kms south-southwest of Payra port, the Met office bulletin said.