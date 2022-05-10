Environment

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ likely to weaken

Prothom Alo English Desk
Location of Cyclone ‘Asani’ (red box) over the Bay of Bengal at 6:00am on 8 May 2022
Asani, the severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to move in a north-western direction and weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours, said the Met office on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The cyclonic storm moved west-north-westwards in the west central Bay and adjoining areas on Tuesday morning.

It was centred early Tuesday about 1,180 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,040 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,140 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 1,045 kms south-southwest of Payra port, the Met office bulletin said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclonic storm centre is about 89 kph rising to 117 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclonic centre, the Met office said.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 2 to warn ships living the ports of a depression at the sea.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

