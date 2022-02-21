Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

Beyond the reach of bloody conflicts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, rescued apes swing from one branch to another under the leafy canopy at a wildlife sanctuary.

On the edge of a national park that is home to endangered gorillas, the Lwiro Ape Rehabilitation Centre (CRPL) has for two decades nursed wounded and traumatised animals to recovery and taken in orphans.

The centre houses scores of chimpanzees, gorillas and bonobos among its wards, often saved from poachers in a region where illegal activities go largely unchallenged in the insecurity caused by many armed groups.