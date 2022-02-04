Showers usher in chill in Bangladesh

The lowest temperature in the past 24 hours was recorded at 11.2 degrees in Tetulia upazila and the highest temperature at 29.3 degrees in Mongla, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
BMD, in a forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9:00 am, said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places including Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.”
Besides, showers are likely to occur at a few places including Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Moderate to thick fog may also occur at places situated at the river basins of the southern part and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to Saturday morning, said the weather office.
In an outlook for the next 72 hours, the weather department predicted that rainfall activity may eventually decrease.