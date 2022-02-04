Showers usher in chill in Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms hit several parts of Bangladesh including northern districts Dinajpur, Kurigram, Tangail, Pabna early on Friday morning, triggering chilly weather conditions at many places, reports UNB.

Meanwhile it started drizzling in several places in Dhaka city after 12:00pm , according to the met office.

Dinajpur weather office, for instance, recorded 30.4 millimetres of rainfall from 4:00 am to 9:00 am. The district witnessed a fall in the temperature at 13 degrees Celsius.