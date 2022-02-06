Strict action to be adopted against anyone found involved: Environment minister

"In the neutral probe, if anyone is found liable for the death of animals at the Safari Park, the ministry will take exemplary measures against them and will bring them under law," he said.
Regarding the developments in the investigation, the minister said the body parts of the deceased animals have been sent to different labs and the Safari Park authority is consulting specialist doctors to prevent such deaths.
Project director, veterinary officer and in-charge of the park have been removed from their posts to ensure an impartial investigation, he said. So far this year, 11 zebras, one lioness and a tiger died at the Gazipur Safari Park. Of them, 10 zebras died from 2 to 24 January.