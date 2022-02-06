Strict action to be adopted against anyone found involved: Environment minister

Exemplary actions will be taken against anyone found involved or responsible for the recent deaths of animals at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, reports UNB.

Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin made the remark on Sunday during a visit to the Safari Park. The minister said a five-member probe body has been formed already and they have been given 10 days to submit a report.