Strict action to be adopted against anyone found involved: Environment minister

*Doctor Moushumi Moriam Sultana
Exemplary actions will be taken against anyone found involved or responsible for the recent deaths of animals at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, reports UNB.

Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin made the remark on Sunday during a visit to the Safari Park. The minister said a five-member probe body has been formed already and they have been given 10 days to submit a report.

"In the neutral probe, if anyone is found liable for the death of animals at the Safari Park, the ministry will take exemplary measures against them and will bring them under law," he said.

Regarding the developments in the investigation, the minister said the body parts of the deceased animals have been sent to different labs and the Safari Park authority is consulting specialist doctors to prevent such deaths.

Project director, veterinary officer and in-charge of the park have been removed from their posts to ensure an impartial investigation, he said. So far this year, 11 zebras, one lioness and a tiger died at the Gazipur Safari Park. Of them, 10 zebras died from 2 to 24 January.

