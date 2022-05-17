Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds

Tucked away to the east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, a sanctuary of lush green vegetation has been a haven for dozens of exotic birds from far and wide.

“I have a passion for birds,” said Akram Yehia, owner of the Marshall Nature Reserve which covers 400 square metres (4,300 square feet).

"I wanted to create an ideal environment that simulates their natural habitat,” he added.

Yehia, 45, set up the huge caged aviary in his front yard four years ago, and has handcrafted dozens of birdhouses.