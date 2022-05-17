Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds

He created a habitat of trees, adding a garden pond and mist nozzles for birds cooling off against Sudan's scorching heat.
Over 100 birds of 13 different species currently inhabit the reserve.
Ring-necked parakeet, rosella birds, as well as Meyers and red-rumped parrots flit across branches and compete over birdhouses in the reserve.
“I have trained and tamed them over the years so they don’t attack each other,” he said.
Yehia says his favourite is an African grey parrot who answers to the name ‘Kuku’ and has a knack for mimicking human sounds and movements as well.
Sudanese and foreign visitors are allowed to drop in for just two to three hours a day.
“The visiting time is limited, so we don't disturb their habitat,” said Yehia.
Business, however, has been impacted since a military coup in October that has triggered regular mass protests met by a violent crackdown.
Tours often get called off on protest days as streets are blocked, making it hard to move around the capital.
“The tear gas fired during the protests is highly dangerous for the birds. I know people living closer to large protest sites and have lost all the birds they own,” Yehia said.
Yehia has also been grappling with increasing expenses in Sudan, where the local currency has plummeted against the dollar, and food and fuel prices have soared.
“I want to expand the reserve but it would be very expensive now,” he said.
To visitors, the reserve is a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of Khartoum.
“I never knew that such a place exists in Khartoum,” said Anna Shcherbakova, a visitor from Ukraine.
A local visitor, Hossameddine Sidahmed, said he hopes the reserve expands and grows ‘even more beautiful’.