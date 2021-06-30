Conditions to be followed to uphold world heritage status

The UNESCO-formed reactive monitoring mission has recommended the Bangladesh government to halt construction of the Rampal thermal power plant and stop allowing new industries at the close vicinity of Sundarbans, a World Heritage Site (WHS).

Moreover, the government has been requested to measure the cumulative impacts of the existing industrial establishments on the WHS property through a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) and take further development plan according to the SEA.

On 16 June, the reactive monitoring mission submitted a report to UNESCO, with a set of conditions for Bangladesh to uphold the Sundarban’s WHS status. In 1997, UNESCO inscribed the Sundabans in the list of WHS.

Following a request by the government, UNESCO's reactive monitoring mission prepared a report after conducting field visits, interviews and document analysis.

In March, a draft of the report was sent to the government. Later, the government provided a review with expert opinions on the report. UNESCO evaluated the government’s review and uploaded the decisions to its website.