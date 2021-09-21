Sundarbans' frequent fires: Who's to blame?

The dead Bhola river by the side of Gulishakhali village of Moralganj was a kilometre wide even just a few years ago. Now during low tide, one can even walk across the river to the Sundarbans. One can even go on foot to the forest from the Sonatala cluster village. Tigers occasionally roam into the settlements. The people living near the forest often take their cows and buffaloes to graze in the forest. And the tigers learn their way to the settlements too. This open communication route between the forest and the settlements is harmful for both sides. The wild animals feel threatened by the presence of humans. And the local people are in danger when the tigers enter their settlements and they become even more aggressive against the wild animals.

Tiger researcher Khasru Chowdhury said, "In 1985 I went by a steam cutter (an ACF boat) through Mrigamari Arobharani of North Shela, from the Dhansagar forest office to the Sharankhola forest office. Ten years from then, even a speedboat cannot go down the same route during low tide. Three decades ago I went by river from Andharmanik to Daser Bharani. That route completely dries up within just a few years. Now, after some dredging in 2005, small boats can be used there."

During the fire in May, dry leaves had fallen to the ground, rotted and had formed an inch-thick layer. With the Bhola river drying up, the boundary has disappeared between the forest and the human settlements. In the dry season, the tide water doesn't even come up to Daser Bharai. The reason of the fire in March 2007 in the Pachakuraliya swamp of the Chandpai range was that there was with a decrease in navigability, there was no tide in the Arua Ber canal of the Bhola river. Dry branches, leaves and twigs had gathered there, creating conditions conducive to fire. Most of the fires in the Sundarbans have been in the East Forest Division. With the water drying up in these water bodies, the area has become dry and fire can easily spread.

With no flow of water, it is hard to tell how far the forest can be protected from fires in the future. Have people no contribution to this adversity of nature? They certainly do. Unplanned river dredging, indiscriminate sand excavation, river training with dams and barrages, have all resulted in this present predicament. And when people directly interfere too, then the horrifying results are evident on the forest fire of California.

There are strong speculations that the various fires in California were intentional. The 47-year-old Gary Stephen Maynard was arrested on charges of arson, after then a woman was arrested too. The authorities of El Dorado country arrested a 43-year-old woman in a non-bailable case in connection with the fire at South Lake Tahoe.

According to the prevailing laws in Bangladesh, no industrial factories can be constructed within a 10km radius of the Sundarbans. The department of environment has identified 190 approved business and industrial units in the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans. Of these, 24 have been red listed for extreme pollution. It should be taken into consideration whether the owners of these factories will be marked as criminals. Unless these factories are removed immediately and action is taken against those violating the law, it will not be possible to save the Sundarbans.