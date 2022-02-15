‘Sundarbans is being killed gradually’

Initiatives need to be taken to save the Sundarbans from the fallout of climate change as the mangrove forest saves Bangladesh from natural disasters like cyclonic storms. But the forest is being killed slowly.

This was said in a discussion titled ‘The stories of Sundarbans on Sundarbans Day’ organised by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) marking the Sundarbans Day on Monday.

The discussants said a pledge has to be taken on the Valentine’s Day to save the Sundarbans with love. Steps have to be taken to stop construction of heavy infrastructure like industrial units and Rampal Power Plant near the environmentally critical forest.