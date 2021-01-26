Sundarbans under threat

The Sundarbans, home of the Bengal Tiger, is a World Heritage site. It is the largest mangrove forest in the world. As the coastal protective shield during natural disasters, the Sundarbans stood stalwart against Cyclone Amphan last year. Yet industries are being built up in the name of ‘development’ in the ecologically endangered areas of the Sundarbans. There is a significant negative impact on the biodiversity and the territory of the Sundarbans. Many areas are turning into fallow land due to decrease in density of the forest over the past two decades (2000-20).

Sundarbans is shrinking

A decade-long research on the forest area and density of the Sundarbans, carried out by the NGO Unnayan Onneshon recently, revealed the number of trees in the forest has been declining significantly. Fallow land is increasing as the forest is being destroyed. The dense forest has nearly halved over the last two decades (2000-20). Due to widespread destruction of dense forest in the first decade (2000-10), the tree density has thinned out and forest area has started shrinking. The increase in fallow lands was relatively less, but this nearly doubled in the next decade (2010-20). Although trees are seen in the surrounding areas of the forest but inside it, large areas are nearly empty or have few trees. At present, the forest area has nearly halved comparing to before. In 1776, the total forest area of Bangladesh part was 17,000 sq km. According records of 2016, the area of entire forest land in Bangladesh is 6,467 sq km.

Unnayan Onneshon conducted the research in Koyra upazila of Khulna. The target location is 40 km long and 30 k wide. It was carried out the survey through geographic information system with the participation of the forest people. Several remote sensing images, collected from the United States Geological Survey and the European Union's Copernicus programme, have also been used in the research.