Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

Super Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday with authorities warning of “catastrophic” conditions in the region expected to take the hardest hit, where more than 300,000 have fled their homes.

The strongest typhoon of the year so far made landfall on Catanduanes Island at 4:50 am (2050 GMT Saturday) with maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour, the state weather forecaster said.

Over the next 12 hours, “catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall” would be experienced in the Bicol region, which covers the southern end of the main island of Luzon and Catanduanes, it said.

“This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas.”